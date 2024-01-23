More NorthLink disruption forecast

NorthLink has warned that “adverse weather conditions” could create more disruption to their services this week.

Hjaltland was scheduled to leave Lerwick tomorrow (Wednesday) at 5.30pm.

However, this sailing will now depart at 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, freight vessel services for today (Tuesday) have also been affected by the forecast.

Hildasay is scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 3pm where it will makes its way to Kirkwall followed by Lerwick.

This sailing is still going ahead, but the arrival into Lerwick may be delayed by up to two hours.

NorthLink added that current forecasts indicate the possibility of disruption to their services from Friday through to Monday.