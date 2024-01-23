Saab 340 takes off from Sumburgh airport for the final time

One of the final Saab 340s at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Aviation enthusiasts have been bidding a fond farewell to a popular plane which takes off today (Tuesday) from Sumburgh airport for the final time.

The Saab 340s have been a mainstay of the region’s aviation sector for decades – but Loganair is removing them from service this week.

Thursday’s flight from Kirkwall to Inverness and onto Glasgow will be the last ever flight with the airline.

But today is the Saabs’ last in Sumburgh – with typical Shetland weather to mark the occasion.

And photographer Ronnie Robertson has been braving the elements to take a few snaps of the final departures.

A Saab 340 takes off from Sumburgh. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Loganair is phasing the Saabs out as it makes the switch to the larger, more efficient ATR turboprops.

Initially, the final flight had been expected over the summer, but industry-wide supply chain issues delayed the fleet upgrade.

The airline’s chief executive Jonathan Hinkles paid tribute to the Saabs during the December meeting of the Shetland external transport forum.

He said: “That will be a fond farewell to an aircraft that has served us and our customers well over the course of the last 24-and-a-half years.

“But it’s time to go and time for us to continue developing our fleet.”

Loganair is holding a number of events to commemorate the Saabs’ service.

Well known pilot Captain Eddie Watt is set to retire the day after the Saabs – on his 65th birthday.