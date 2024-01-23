Smuha portrait to go on national display

The portrait of Rory Allan at the 2023 South Mainland fire festival will go on national display. Photo: Euan Myles

A photo of young viking Rory Allan at the 2023 South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) festival has been selected as a Portrait of Britain winner.

The shot, taken by Edinburgh-based photographer Euan Myles, is one of 100 images picked to go on display throughout the UK.

The British Journal of Photography said the winning photos are “a captivating journey through the diverse faces and stories that define modern Britain”.

Portraits of Bill Nighy and Lily Allen are included in the winners, which will be exhibited in shopping centres, high streets, train stations and bus shelters across the country.

Mr Myles said he knew as soon as he took the photo at the 2023 Smuha festival “that it was something special”.

“I had long been wanting to visit and experience one of the Up-Helly-A’ festivals that take place across the islands,” he said.

“It was visually spectacular and nothing like I’ve witnessed before, well worth the very bumpy 16-hour ferry journey each way.

“Huge thanks to Rory and his family as well as the junior and senior Jarl’s squads for allowing me to photograph the event.”