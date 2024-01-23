News

Smuha portrait to go on national display

January 23, 2024 0
Smuha portrait to go on national display
The portrait of Rory Allan at the 2023 South Mainland fire festival will go on national display. Photo: Euan Myles

A photo of young viking Rory Allan at the 2023 South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) festival has been selected as a Portrait of Britain winner.

The shot, taken by Edinburgh-based photographer Euan Myles, is one of 100 images picked to go on display throughout the UK.

The British Journal of Photography said the winning photos are “a captivating journey through the diverse faces and stories that define modern Britain”.

Portraits of Bill Nighy and Lily Allen are included in the winners, which will be exhibited in shopping centres, high streets, train stations and bus shelters across the country.

Mr Myles said he knew as soon as he took the photo at the 2023 Smuha festival “that it was something special”.

“I had long been wanting to visit and experience one of the Up-Helly-A’ festivals that take place across the islands,” he said.

“It was visually spectacular and nothing like I’ve witnessed before, well worth the very bumpy 16-hour ferry journey each way.

“Huge thanks to Rory and his family as well as the junior and senior Jarl’s squads for allowing me to photograph the event.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.