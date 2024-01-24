Historic Park Hall building sold

An exhibition of horror characters was hosted at Park Hall in 2022. Photo: Balazs Onhausz

The historic Park Hall building near Bixter has been sold, Shetland Amenity Trust has said.

The grade C listed building went on the market last January, with the trust having announced in 2022 it was looking for any parties interested in the property.

Shetland Amenity Trust previously described Park Hall, which is considered to be haunted, as a “unique” building that it took over in 2007 while it was already in a “ruinous state”.

It was built by a local doctor around 1900.

The trust said it was “not permitted to disclose who has bought it”.