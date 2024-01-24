News

Historic Park Hall building sold

January 24, 2024 0
Historic Park Hall building sold
An exhibition of horror characters was hosted at Park Hall in 2022. Photo: Balazs Onhausz

The historic Park Hall building near Bixter has been sold, Shetland Amenity Trust has said.

The grade C listed building went on the market last January, with the trust having announced in 2022 it was looking for any parties interested in the property.

Shetland Amenity Trust previously described Park Hall, which is considered to be haunted, as a “unique” building that it took over in 2007 while it was already in a “ruinous state”.

It was built by a local doctor around 1900.

The trust said it was “not permitted to disclose who has bought it”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.