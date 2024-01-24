Man threatened to rape police officer’s wife in ‘appalling’ outburst 

It happened at Lerwick police station.

A Lerwick man who threatened to rape a police officer’s wife has been ordered to pay a £1,000 fine or face prison.

Thomas Drever, 25, admitted making offensive remarks and violent threats when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said he had been at Lerwick police station on 9th December when the abusive behaviour began.

After being spoken to in the cells, he told an officer: “See when I get our of here I will find him and his wife and rape her.”

Mr MacKenzie said Drever made the comment with a “menacing demeanour”.

“As the female officer went out the door he called her a spastic,” he added.

Around 20 minutes later, the court heard Drever, of Sandveien, demanded the police contact his solicitor.

When an officer confirmed it would be done, Drever called them a “stupid bunch of monkey c**ts”.

“He was warned again about his offensive behaviour,” Mr MacKenzie said.

Some time later, the court heard another officer went to check on Drever and found him under a blanket, refusing to engage or say he was OK.

The officer took the blanket off Drever only for the accused to begin “shouting and gesticulating aggressively” so that the officer had to fend him off, the court heard.

Defence agent Tommy Allan acknowledged his client’s behaviour had been “appalling”.

He said it was a “classic example of someone talking himself into a great deal of trouble”.

Mr Allan said Drever took full responsibility for what happened, was remorseful and regretted making the threats.

However, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was not satisfied with the explanation..

“Everyone is always remorseful,”

“But they never think before before they come out with foul-mouthed abuse at the police officers.”

He said Drever’s comments had been “indefensible”.

Mr Allan agreed but added that it had been an “outburst” rather than something hos client had planned or intended to carry out.

“He understands that he needs to stop and think about the consequences of his actions on others and himself,” the defence agent added.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he was “on the cusp” of imposing a lengthy custodial sentence.

“What have I got to do to get across the message that abusing police officers, either physically or verbally, is simply not acceptable, whether drunk or sober.

“Trying to play the hard man in defiance of police authority has consequences and you should be aware of that.”

As an alternative to jail, Sheriff Cruickshank fined Drever £1,000 payable at £50 per month.

“If you do not pay that fine at that rate it will come back to court as quickly as possible and I will have no hesitation of imposing the alternative.”