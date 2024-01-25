News

Pilot flies off into the sunset after 34 ‘incredible’ years of service

January 25, 2024 0
Pilot flies off into the sunset after 34 ‘incredible’ years of service
Captain Eddie Watt. Photo: Loganair

A popular pilot has flown his final flight – bowing out of service alongside the aircraft that has been the mainstay of his career.

Captain Eddie Watt retires today (Thursday) after 34 years of service – much of it spent flying Saab 340s.

He said it was fitting to be retiring in the aircraft that had been the staple of his career.

“Piloting the Saab 340, I have watched all of Scotland pass underneath me and it’s been an incredible 34 years flying with this beloved aircraft,” he said.

Loganair chief executive paid tribute to Captain Watt as part of the farewell celebrations for the Saabs.

“He has made a remarkable contribution to Loganair, and we wish him well on his next chapter,” he said.

The final Saab flew today from Kirkwall to Inverness before departing for its last majestic swoop down into Glasgow Airport.

Mr Hinkles said it was a “really historic moment” .

The final Saab flew from Sumburgh amid gales and torrential rain on Tuesday.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.