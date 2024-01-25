Pilot flies off into the sunset after 34 ‘incredible’ years of service

Captain Eddie Watt. Photo: Loganair

A popular pilot has flown his final flight – bowing out of service alongside the aircraft that has been the mainstay of his career.

Captain Eddie Watt retires today (Thursday) after 34 years of service – much of it spent flying Saab 340s.

He said it was fitting to be retiring in the aircraft that had been the staple of his career.

“Piloting the Saab 340, I have watched all of Scotland pass underneath me and it’s been an incredible 34 years flying with this beloved aircraft,” he said.

Loganair chief executive paid tribute to Captain Watt as part of the farewell celebrations for the Saabs.

“He has made a remarkable contribution to Loganair, and we wish him well on his next chapter,” he said.

The final Saab flew today from Kirkwall to Inverness before departing for its last majestic swoop down into Glasgow Airport.

Mr Hinkles said it was a “really historic moment” .

The final Saab flew from Sumburgh amid gales and torrential rain on Tuesday.