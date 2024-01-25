News

Public invited to Lerwick Lanes Masterplan sessions

January 25, 2024 0
Pitt Lane. Photo: SIC 

Architects  working on the Masterplan for the Lerwick Lanes area are welcoming the public along to three public sessions next month.

The team from 7N Architects will present the results of a recent online questionnaire, and are keen to get further feedback from anyone who may have views on the project.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to learn more about the emerging Masterplan, which is due to be completed by the end of March.

These sessions will take place on Monday 5th February with the first kicking off at Islesburgh Community Centre from 12pm-4pm.

Another two sessions will then be held at Lerwick Town Hall at 5pm-7pm and the final session from 7pm onwards where the presentation will be held.

