The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Hrossey and Hjaltland will both sail earlier tonight (Friday) due to the forecast.

Leaving from Lerwick, the Hrossey will sail four hours early at 3pm.

The Hjaltland will leave Aberdeen at 4pm, instead of 5.30pm, and her arrival into Kirkwall could be delayed.

Both freight vessels will also sail at 3pm.