Loganair’s Hinkles departs with immediate effect

Former Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

Loganair’s chief executive Jonathan Hinkles announced he was stepping down from his role with immediate effect.

After more than seven years in the role, he said he was “eternally proud” of the company and what it had achieved under his stewardship.

The move comes as the airline completed the retirement of its long-serving Saab 340 aircraft and the departure of the retirement of well-known pilot Eddie Watt.

In a statement to airline staff, Mr Hinkles asked for “trust and confidence” that it was right to “get off the stage straight away”.

He added: “It will serve neither you as my trusted colleagues, me, nor Loganair for there to be a prolonged period of farewell, uncertainty and indecision in leadership.

“With that said, by the time you read these words, I’ll have left the building for the final time.”

In order to provide continued leadership and oversight of the airline’s operations, executive chairman Peter Simpson will temporarily assume the role of acting chief executive.

Chief operations officer Maurice Boyle will move from deputy accountable manager to become the airline’s accountable manager for safety, security and regulatory compliance matters.