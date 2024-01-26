Three trainees shortlisted for national awards

Katrina Coutts is one of three in the running for this year's Lantra awards.

Three isles trainees are in the running for Lantra Scotland’s awards for land-based and aquaculture skills, better known as the Alba’s.

Katrina Coutts, Stuart Lavender and Spencer Johnson have been shortlisted for the prizes, which will be dished out at the Crieff Hydro on 7th March.

Mr Johnson, who is an apprentice engineer at Braewick Agricultural Services in Eshaness, said he had “never looked back” after giving it a go.

Mr Lavender, from Mossbank, has been working as a site assistant with Cooke Aquaculture while completing a level 2 MA in aquaculture.

He said getting into the industry had opened his eyes to the different opportunities he could pursue.

And Ms Coutts, from Wethersta, has completed an HND in agriculture while working at Shetland Livestock Marketing Group.

She said: “I was not brought up in a farming environment but in my early teens moved onto my stepdad’s family croft.

“I was immediately captivated by all the aspects of the lifestyle, so much that I decided to pursue agriculture as my choice of study.”