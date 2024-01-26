News

Three trainees shortlisted for national awards

January 26, 2024 0
Three trainees shortlisted for national awards
Katrina Coutts is one of three in the running for this year's Lantra awards.

Three isles trainees are in the running for Lantra Scotland’s awards for land-based and aquaculture skills, better known as the Alba’s.

Katrina Coutts, Stuart Lavender and Spencer Johnson have been shortlisted for the prizes, which will be dished out at the Crieff Hydro on 7th March.

Mr Johnson, who is an apprentice engineer at Braewick Agricultural Services in Eshaness, said he had “never looked back” after giving it a go.

Mr Lavender, from Mossbank, has been working as a site assistant with Cooke Aquaculture while completing a level 2 MA in aquaculture.

He said getting into the industry had opened his eyes to the different opportunities he could pursue.

And Ms Coutts, from Wethersta, has completed an HND in agriculture while working at Shetland Livestock Marketing Group.

She said: “I was not brought up in a farming environment but in my early teens moved onto my stepdad’s family croft.

“I was immediately captivated by all the aspects of the lifestyle, so much that I decided to pursue agriculture as my choice of study.”

Spencer Johnson.
Stuart Lavender.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.