NorthLink tip-off led to drugs bust

January 28, 2024 0
NorthLink tipped off police about the suspicious behaviour of three travellers which lead to the seizure of over £200k worth of drugs.

Police chief Stuart Clemenson revealed that NorthLink contacted them last Thursday night to suggest they stop the trio as they arrived in Lerwick.

That came after ferry staff raised suspicions about their behaviour, particularly around their car, on the crossing.

Police seized cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £203,000 when they searched the car last Friday morning.

All three men have since been arrested and charged.

Shetland’s area commander praised NorthLink for its assist in the major drugs bust.

“Full credit to NorthLink, we have a strong relationship with them and we have to thank them for their continuing support,” he said.

Around 14kg of drugs were found on Friday, with a rough value of £28-29,000.

But broken down into its smallest sellable packages, that figure tops £200k.

That came just five days after another two people were arrested and charged following the seizure of £37,000 of heroin from a car arriving into Lerwick from the ferry.

Thirty-six year old Ross Bradley, from Bishopbriggs, made no plea to two charges of possession of a controlled drug at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday after the seizure of cannabis and cocaine last Friday.

Connor McNeil, 28, and 24-year-old Sean White, both from Clydebank, also made no plea to the two charges.

They were released on bail, with no date given for their next appearance.

