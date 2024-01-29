Council receives 3,800 tonnes of rock salt for gritting winter roads

The rock salt at Scord Quarry. Photo: SIC.

The council has topped up its rock salt stocks with a 3,800 tonne delivery.

The shipment was offloaded today (Monday) at Scalloway harbour and moved to Scord Quarry – involving an estimated 200 round trips for council trucks and contractors.

It follows the recent spell of snowy weather, which saw many sideroads unpassable for several days.

The SIC had 20 gritters and 54 members of staff all working to keep priority roads clear.