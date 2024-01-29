Food market showcases Shetland produce

Mary Andreas during her bannock-making demonstration. Photo: Chloe Irvine

Up-Helly-A’ enthusiasts are being treated to a selection of Shetland cuisine ahead of tomorrow’s fire festival.

Taste of Shetland’s Up-Helly-A’ food-market kicked off at Mareel at 12pm today (Monday) with stalls offering a selection of isles food and drink, with free samples on offer.

The food market also includes demonstrations on how to make a range of Shetland recipes from bannocks to meat and seafood.

Mary Andreas hosted a bannock making demonstration at 12.30pm this afternoon.

She stressed that folk “always speak about Shetland bannocks”, so it is important to share the method with others.

Live music was also performed earlier this afternoon by fiddle player Claire White and guitarist Robbie Leask.

Bigton’s Handmade Fish Company owner David Parham gave out free samples of smoked salmon.

“It’s weird because I never would’ve thought smoked salmon would be a passion, but it is,” Mr Parham told The Shetland Times.

Handmade Fish Company owner David Parham sharing free smoked salmon samples at the Up-Helly-A’ food market. Photo: Chloe Irvine

“I like the flavours that I can make with it.

“I used to have a shop at Toll Clock, but I quit three years ago and just started working from home.”

With Up-Helly-A’ spectators making their way to the isles from all over the world, Mr Parham stressed the food market serves as an opportunity to learn from each other.

“There was some folk here from America, she was a scientist and her man’s a marine biologist.

“They stay in Seattle so we were able to talk about the wild fish that they’ve got, so it means I can learn a bit more, this is what it’s all about for me.”

The Up-Helly-A’ food market runs until 6pm tonight.