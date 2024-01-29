Monmouthshire man charged with drink-driving 

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court charged with drink-driving.

Christopher Barnard, of St Arvans in Monmouthshire, entered no plea when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Barnard is alleged to have been more than four times the limit while driving on the A970 near Levenwick on Sunday.

Defence agent Tommy Allan asked for the case to be continued without plea and for his client to be released on bail

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie offered no opposition to the request but asked for Barnard to be made aware he must attend the next hearing in person.

Sheriff Eric Peterson continued the case without plea until 14th February and liberated Barnard on standard bail conditions.