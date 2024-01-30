Convener’s bawdy jokes have guizers in stitches at town hall reception

Convener Andrea Manson delivering her speech at the town hall. Photo: SIC.

The council convener welcomed guizers and dignitaries to the town hall with a hilarious speech filled with bawdy jokes.

Andrea Manson surpassed her civic duties to deliver a stand-up routine which took in Viking folklore, talking dogs and drunken misadventures.

Her jokes had the audience in stitches and set the tone for the festivities ahead.

The town hall reception is a traditional part of the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ – and one of many visits the squad make throughout the day.

After formally welcoming the Guizer Jarl and his “band of Viking warriors”, Ms Manson paid tribute to their “absolutely amazing” looking suits.

The convener said Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ was the “most important day” in the local calendar with Shetlanders from all over the world making the pilgrimage home and new visitors who come to “watch the spectacle, soak up the atmosphere and grow addicted to the smell of paraffin”.

