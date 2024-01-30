Junior Jarl’s Squad enjoy Up-Helly-A’ festivities

The junior Jarl and his Jarl's Squad on board the Hjaltland at the NorthLink Ferry Terminal.

The junior Jarl’s Squad have had a busy day of visits and activities today (Tuesday) as the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ kicked off.

Junior jarl Oran McCulloch – portraying Skeppare Nokkvesson – and his squad have marched around Lerwick with their galley Fenrir.

They marched along Commercial Street to the foot of Harbour Street at 11.15am before making their way around the primary schools.

At the NorthLink ferry terminal, the jarl and his squad welcomed their family on board Hjaltland for dinner.

The junior Jarl’s Squad will lead their procession along the Hillhead at 5.30pm, with 125 guizers from 13 squads set to take part.

The official Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ programme is available in print at newsagents and shops today, with the digital version available to purchase online from https://shop.shetlandtimes.co.uk/.