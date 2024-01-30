News

Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ comes to fiery finish

The Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ has come to a fiery conclusion after guizers took to the streets to burn the galley, Ethena.

Guizer Jarl Richard Moar led the procession through the streets of Lerwick earlier tonight (Tuesday).

The jarl – portraying King Harald Olafsson – led torch-bearing guizers from Lower Hillhead along the Town Hall Brae around St Olaf Street, King Harald Street and Harbour Street before entering the burning site at King George V playing field. 

Guizers were in good form as they treated thousands of people to their rendition of the Up-Helly-A’ song. 

Many are now heading to the halls to see the squads perform their acts in different halls until sunrise tomorrow morning.

Earlier this evening, the junior jarl Oran McCulloch led teenage squads along a shorter route before burning his galley Fenrir.

Oran was portraying Skeppare Nokkvesson, Commander of Ulfhednar and Elite Guard to Harald Finehair.

The official Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ programme is available in print at newsagents and shops today, with the digital version available to purchase online from https://shop.shetlandtimes.co.uk/.

