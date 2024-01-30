Up-Helly-A’ begins

The waiting is finally over for Guizer Jarl Richard Moar and his squad, as Up-Helly-A’ officially started this morning (Tuesday).

The jarl, who is portraying King Harald Olafsson, gathered with his squad at Islesburgh Community Centre for a much-required breakfast before heading on to the Toll Clock Shopping Centre to meet the morning crowds gathered to see them in their regalia.

They will join the galley, named Ethena, at the Lerwick Royal British Legion, then march through town before official photos are taken at Alexandra Wharf.

A civic reception will be held at Lerwick Town Hall at 10.30am, before the Jarl’s Squad visits various primary schools, hospitals and care homes.

The procession and galley burning will take place this evening, at 7.30pm, before a night of entertainment at the halls.

It is also a big day for Junior Jarl Oran McCulloch, who is portraying Skeppare Nokkvesson.

The traditional proclamation was placed earlier at the Market Cross.

Promote Shetland will streaming the procession live this evening.

The official programme went on sale this morning, priced at £4.