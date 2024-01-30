Fishing and Marine News

Wednesday sailings cancelled

Shetland Times January 30, 2024
 NorthLink ferry in stormy seas. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Sailings of the passenger vessels to and from Lerwick tomorrow evening (Wednesday) have been cancelled.

NorthLink announced the early cancellations for north and southbound passengers due to poor conditions with gusts of up to 70 mph expected.

The northbound sailing of Hjaltland will, however, depart Aberdeen for Kirkwall at the earlier time of 2pm.

She will depart Orkney at 11pm for a return to Aberdeen by 7am the following morning.

Today’s freight vessel arrivals have been affected by poor weather too.

Helliar’s southbound departure for Aberdeen has been cancelled due to weather forecasts.

Northbound, Hildasay’s journey to Lerwick will however take place this evening but will not travel to Kirkwall.

Both of the freight services for tomorrow have been cancelled.

