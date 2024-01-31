News

Hundreds without power in Bressay and Yell

Shetland Times January 31, 2024 0
Bressay and Yell have been hit by power cuts as heavy winds batter the isles, affecting 206 households.

SSEN was informed of the the situation shortly after 6pm and said engineers would be out to fix the problem as soon as possible.

On SSEN’s website, it said the adverse weather was to blame for the cuts.

“We have teams on hand to respond to the weather and the moment it is safe to do so, our engineers will work around the clock to get your power back on,” an update said on the SSEN website.

It warned that while work is completed, those who are closer to the damaged part of the network would experience the power cut longer than others.

This was because SSEN planned to switch the network to restore power quickly to as many homes as possible.

