In pictures: Fiery festivities at Up Helly-A’ 2024 

The torch-lit procession through the streets of Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The flames have died down after another Up-Helly-A’ and the wind and rain has returned to wash all but the memories away.

Hundreds of guizers marched through Lerwick last night for the torch-lit procession with thousands more lining the streets to watch the fiery spectacle.

The proclamation. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Excitement builds as the crowds wait for the Jarl’s Squad to arrive. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Junior Jarl’s Squad cheers on the senior squad. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Guizer Jarl Richard Moar. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

This year’s Jarl’s Squad included lasses for the first time. Photo: SIC

Guizers dance with NHS staff at the Gilbert Bain Hospital. Photo: NHS Shetland.

Big cheers from Jonny Polson. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Depute convener Bryan Peterson. Photo: Brian Gray.

Guizers circle the galley. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A Volkswagen logo emerges from the burning galley. Photo: Kevin Jones.



















And with this year’s Jarl’s Squad including lasses for the first time in history there was even more interest from spectators across the globe.

Promote Shetland’s livestream had thousands of viewers watching from as far afield as Australia and New Zealand.

There were further livestreams on the BBC, which at one point had more than 18,000 viewers, as well as The Independent, Reuters and Associated Press.

There was also coverage on LiveNow by Fox.

Promote Shetland’s head of content marketing Adam Civico said: “All in all, the response was fantastic and the procession coverage was spectacular.”

For more photos and coverage pick up a copy of The Shetland Times on Friday.