Viking Energy confirms fire alongside turbine

Viking Energy Windfarm.

Viking Energy (VE) have admitted a fire broke out next to one of their turbines due to a generator “fault”.

This week, a thread on Facebook group Stop More Windfarms on Shetland suggested a generator had caught fire in Nesting towards the end of last year.

Now, VE has confirmed a fire broke out next to one of the turbines with emergency services attending the scene.

“Shetland Fire and Rescue attended the Viking Windfarm site in the early hours of 29th December in response to a fire which had broken out next to one of the turbines,” they said in a statement.

“Nobody was harmed during the incident and the fire was quickly extinguished.”

VE added that the cause of the fire was discovered and measures have been taken to try and prevent this happening again in future.

“A fault to a mobile temporary generator was identified as being the cause of the fire.

“Procedures have been put in place to minimise risk of potential reoccurrences.”