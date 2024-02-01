News

NorthLink warn there is a ‘high probability’ of weekend cancellations

Chloe Irvine February 1, 2024 0
NorthLink has warned that “adverse weather conditions” could create a number of disruptions and cancellations over the next three days.

 Hrossey was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 7pm tonight (Thursday). 

Due to the forecast, Hrossey is  now leaving at 3.30pm.

Freight vessels are also leaving hours ahead of schedule.

Helliar was supposed to  depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 6pm, but the sailing will now take place at 12pm. 

 Hildasay was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm. 

However, this sailing will now take place an hour earlier at 5pm. 

Tomorrow evening, Hrossey is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 7pm. 

However, NorthLink has warned there is a “high probability” of cancellation.

Hjaltland was due leave Lerwick at 5pm tomorrow sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen.  This sailing is now taking place an hour earlier at 4pm.

Freight vessels have also been affected by the forecast.

Helliar was scheduled to depart Lerwick tomorrow sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm, but this sailing has now been cancelled.

Hildasay was scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 3pm sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 3pm. Though the sailing will still go ahead into Kirkwall, the Lerwick route has been cancelled.

NorthLink warned that all Saturday sailings are “under review” with a “high probability” of cancellation.

