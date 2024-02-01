Power cuts reported across the isles

Almost 250 homes are without power this morning (Thursday) across the isles due to a fault on overhead lines.

Two hundred and forty-four households in Bressay, Muckle Roe, Papa Stour and some across the North Mainland have been affected.

In the West Side people have been without power since after 8pm last night, while other areas reported being without power since around 9am this morning.

Last night, engineers were working to restore power in Yell after poor weather caused power cuts. SSEN said power was restored by 11pm.

Households in Bressay had the same issue with the weather but had to wait until the first ferry of the day for engineers to arrive after the service was cancelled yesterday.

SSEN said power was restored by 8am this morning before another outage was reported.