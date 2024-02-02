In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 2nd February) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Get your free 16-page pull-out feature of photos, act descriptions and reports from Tuesday’s Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ festival.
- SIC sets out ambitious energy strategy.
- Guizer Jarl Richard Moar talks about the “fastest 24 hours” of his life.
- Lack of support for people with Parkinson’s causes concern.
- Loganair announces trials for hydrogen-fuelled planes.
- EXCLUSIVE – Park Hall’s new owner speaks of her plans for the building.
- Plans for 6,000 tonne fish farm unveiled.
- SPORT: Joy for Caroline Scott in boccia final.
- SPORT: Two person crew sails through transatlantic race.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment