In this week’s Shetland Times

Shetland Times February 2, 2024
In today's (Friday, 2nd February) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Get your free 16-page pull-out feature of photos, act descriptions and reports from Tuesday’s Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ festival.
  • SIC sets out ambitious energy strategy.
  • Guizer Jarl Richard Moar talks about the “fastest 24 hours” of his life.
  • Lack of support for people with Parkinson’s causes concern.
  • Loganair announces trials for hydrogen-fuelled planes.
  • EXCLUSIVE – Park Hall’s new owner speaks of her plans for the building.
  • Plans for 6,000 tonne fish farm unveiled.
  • SPORT: Joy for Caroline Scott in boccia final.
  • SPORT: Two person crew sails through transatlantic race.
