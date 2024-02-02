Rapist sentenced to six years in prison

Edinburgh High Court.

A rapist who only admitted his guilt after making his victims testify at trial has been jailed for six years.

Jack Johnson, 32, carried out sexual assaults on two women at addresses in Lerwick in 2017 and 2021.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard last year that Johnson raped one woman after she had been drinking and taking drugs, and had been unable to give consent.

He was also convicted of molesting another woman in 2017 after pinning her down.

Johnson had denied all the charges but was found guilty by a jury in October.

Appearing again for sentencing yesterday (Thursday), the court heard Johnson had now admitted that he had raped the woman in 2021.

Defence agent Brian Gilfedder said a weeping Johnson “beats himself up about it”.

“He wants to apologise to the complainer because she had to give evidence.”

Johnson, formerly of Cramlington, Northumberland, was acquitted of two further rape charges after the jury returned majority not proven verdicts on them.

On Thursday, he observed proceedings via video-link from prison. He could be seen crying and holding his head in his hands as Mr Gilfedder gave his mitigation.

Mr Gilfedder told the court that Johnson wanted to be rehabilitated in prison and would take courses to fully understand why his behaviour was wrong.

Lord Lake jailed Johnson for six years.

Passing sentence, he made reference to a victim impact statement which had been given to the court by the woman Johnson said: “These are serious offences to which you have been convicted of.

“I have taken into account the victim impact statement which has submitted to the court. It is clear that her suffering has continued long after the event.

“Only a significant custodial sentence is appropriate in the circumstances.”

Johnson was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.