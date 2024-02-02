Shetland Times crowned Newspaper of the Year

The Shetland Times has been named Newspaper of the Year in the Highlands and Islands Media Awards.

The newspaper was named as winner of the coveted title at the annual press ball event in Inverness tonight [Friday].

It was in the running against The Oban Times and The Inverness Courier.

Editor Alistair Munro welcomed the announcement, and paid tribute to his colleagues.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the news,” he said.

“This would not have been possible without the dedicated support and hard work of our newsroom staff, as well as everyone involved in the business – including our support staff, contributors, photographers and pre-press colleagues, who all work tirelessly to produce an excellent newspaper, week in, week out.”

Also attending the event was Shetland Times reporter Chloe Irvine, who was nominated in the Young Reporter of the Year category.

And Shetland News reporter Chris Cope was shortlisted as Environment and Sustainability Reporter of the Year. Shetland News was also nominated as Website of the Year.

The success follows a busy time for the newspaper, which covered major events last year, with the Tall Ships Races and the NatWest Island Games dominating the headlines during the summer months.

Head judge Nicola McAlley said: “As with previous years, the standard was exceptionally high, and it meant we had some difficult decisions to make with much debate and deliberation over finalists and winners in each category.”