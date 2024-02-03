Ferry disruption latest

Northlink's freight vessel Helliar. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

NorthLink is warning of continuing disruption to its services due to weather.

Tonight’s freight sailing has been cancelled.

The Helliar was due to leave Lerwick tonight at 5pm before heading to Kirkwall and Aberdeen.

The ferry operator has warned her departure tomorrow is also in doubt, with a late departure likely.

Also cancelled are all Pentland crossings today (Saturday), and selected sailings tomorrow between Scrabster and Stromness have also been called off.

NorthLink says it expects disruption to continue until Monday evening.

It follows disruption to passenger sailings announced yesterday.