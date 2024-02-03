Loot for Lerwick is participatory budgeting ‘in action’

Loot for Lerwick at Isleburgh Community Centre. Photo Dave Donaldson

A “Loot for Lerwick” event has been taking place in the town this morning [Saturday], with a host of local groups seeking support.

The event, described by Lerwick Community Council as “participatory budgeting in action”, is being held at Islesburgh Community Centre.

It has allowed people to vote in order of preference for six good causes.

Many are seeking to combat rising costs faced in the community.

Shetland Youth Music Festival is looking for funds to pay for the hire of Mareel during this year.

And Shetland Youth Orchestra is raising funds for music, refreshments and a summer school.

The Lerwick Boating Club wants help for a new rowing machine, which will allow members to carry out training all year round.

And Shetland Women’s Aid hopes to fund storage for essentials such as clothing, furniture and home security measures for women and their children.

Shetland Community Choir is seeking funds for a weekend of singing from scratch in May.

Finally, the Staney Hill Hall is bidding to improve its energy efficiency, with cash needed for new windows and wall insulation.