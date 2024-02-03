Motorist charged with drink driving

Police Scotland.

Police have spoken of their disappointment after a motorist was charged with drink driving.

Officers from the Highland and Islands road policing unit were in the isles during Up-Helly-A’.

They stopped 34 vehicles as part of their patrols, with 10 offences detected.

A 42-year-old man was charged in relation to an alleged drink driving offence, and is due to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on a later date.

Another two drivers were caught driving while using a mobile phone – including the driver of an HGV, who police say will be subject of a further report to the traffic commissioner.

Other offences detected included driving without insurance and a valid driving licence, speeding, dangerous loads and careless driving.

Police subsequently issued a statement from a Constable Mackay of the road policing unit.

“We are committed to reducing road casualties and improving road safety.

“It is disappointing to see a variety of offences detected during our visit, in particular a driver who took the decision to drive whilst under the influence of alcohol.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drink or drug driving, you can contact Police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.