Fire took hold next to Viking turbine

The remains of a generator next to a Viking Turbine. The windfarm operator says procedures have been carried out to prevent a repeat of the incident.

These were the remains of a generator which caught fire next to a turbine at the Viking Energy windfarm.

It comes after Viking confirmed a fire broke in Nesting towards the end of last year.

Emergency services attended the scene.

Viking Energy said in a statement: “Shetland Fire and Rescue attended the Viking windfarm site in the early hours of 29th December in response to a fire which had broken out next to one of the turbines.

“Nobody was harmed in the incident and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Viking said a fault to a mobile temporary generator was identified as being the cause of the fire. Procedures were put in place in a bid to prevent a repeat episode.