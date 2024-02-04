Fire took hold next to Viking turbine
These were the remains of a generator which caught fire next to a turbine at the Viking Energy windfarm.
It comes after Viking confirmed a fire broke in Nesting towards the end of last year.
Emergency services attended the scene.
Viking Energy said in a statement: “Shetland Fire and Rescue attended the Viking windfarm site in the early hours of 29th December in response to a fire which had broken out next to one of the turbines.
“Nobody was harmed in the incident and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Viking said a fault to a mobile temporary generator was identified as being the cause of the fire. Procedures were put in place in a bid to prevent a repeat episode.
