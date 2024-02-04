News

Shetland Times February 4, 2024
Three groups come up trumps at Loot for Lerwick
Shetland Youth Orchestra. 

A trio of groups have come up trumps in Loot for Lerwick – the participatory budgeting event designed to support local projects.

Shetland Youth Orchestra and Shetland Youth Music Festival clearly hit the right note on the day, securing £1,000 and £2,000 of funding respectively.

The youth orchestra is raising funds for music, refreshments and a summer school, while the music festival is looking for funds to pay for the hire of Mareel during this year.

Meanwhile, a £2,000 share of the £5,000 funding pot is also going to Shetland Women’s Aid, which hopes to  fund storage for essentials such as clothing, furniture and home security measures for women and their children.

The event was held yesterday [Saturday] at Islesburgh Community Centre in Lerwick.

