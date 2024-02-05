News

Former police chief to take over as Lord Lieutenant 

Lindsay Tulloch is to take over as Shetland's Lord Lieutenant from the start of April.

Mr Tulloch, who was Police Scotland’s area commander for Shetland for six years, will replace the retiring Bobby Hunter.

Mr Hunter is to retire from the role on 3rd April, the Prime Minister’s office announced today (Monday).

Mr Tulloch joined the police in 1992 and spent 30 years in the service, also working as superintendent in the Highlands and Islands division.

In January 2020, he was awarded the Queens Police Medal by Her Majesty the Queen and is currently a deputy Lord Lieutenant for Shetland.

