UPDATED: Schools close due to snow

A number of schools in the North Mainland and Westside are closing due to snow.

Brae High School, and primary schools at Lunnasting, Mossbank, North Roe, Ollaberry, Urafirth and Whiteness all closed at 12.15.

Nesting Primary School will close at 1pm and Aith Junior High School will also be closing at 1.30pm.

Snow has fallen increasingly this morning from the north of Shetland, with heavy snow showers across the North Mainland and North Isles in particular.

The Met Office has this morning also extended the current warning for Snow and Ice for the north of Scotland until 12 noon tomorrow

The council confirmed gritting crews are out, applying winter roads treatment and clearing snow across the roads network where necessary.

Anyone planning to travel by bus today is advised to check for any travel updates on the public bus voicebank – 01595 745744.