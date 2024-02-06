News

Lerwick RNLI donation after grotto success

Shetland Times February 6, 2024 0
Lerwick RNLI donation after grotto success
Living Lerwick chairman Steve Mathieson handing over a cheque to RNLI Ladies Guild members Linda Simpson and Georgina Grant. Photo: Joanne Williams.

More than £3,000 has been donated to Lerwick RNLI after a record number of children attended the Living Lerwick grotto in December.

Festive cheer was brought to 361 bairns over two weekends at the grotto.

After a small percentage was given to Harry’s Department Store, to cover the cost of the gifts given to bairns, £3,300 was donated to the Lerwick RNLI. 

The Lerwick lifeboat crew played a role in bringing Santa to town for the Christmas lights switch-on.

Living Lerwick project manager Emma Miller said she was thrilled to see how much the grotto meant to the children. 

“Our little ones recognise that we have the real Santa, and he thoroughly enjoys his Lerwick grotto weekends as a special pre-Christmas break,” Ms Miller said.

“The support we get from the Lerwick lifeboat ladies is just fantastic, and we want to thank them very much for the time they put in to help raise this money for our local lifeboat, which delivers Santa each year to the parade.”

Ms Miller said she was also grateful to RSM UK for allowing the grotto to be placed in its premises. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.