‘Complete pack of lies’ – council has swing vote in Yell gate row

The SIC has given retrospective listed building consent for a gate at the old Mid Yell church – despite one objector saying it had been “very distressing” to see the change.

The gate is already in place, with applicant Louis Price only applying for listed building consent after it had been built into the historic stone wall.

But objectors – including the Yell Community Council – complained, meaning the council’s planning committee had to have the final say today (Wednesday).

Neighbour Kyle Jenkins said the garden at the back of the church had become a “vehicle dumping ground”.

He claimed his family had a historic parking agreement at the property, but said he was no longer able to park there.

And he alleged that an ambulance had been unable to get into the area because of the amount of cars being left outside.

Mr Price, speaking on behalf of the application, called that “a complete pack of lies”.

He said it was “based on spite and jealousy, and nothing more”.

Planning chairman Robbie McGregor had to step in and urge him not to make personal remarks about any of the speakers.

Mr Price said he did not know that he needed consent for the gate.

However, Mr Jenkins said he did not believe this – and claimed Mr Price had previously carried out works without planning permission.

Councillors were unsure whether the parking concerns had any bearings on them, as they were only being asked to consider an application for a gate.

North Isles representative Robert Thomson initially proposed to refuse the application.

But, after some lengthy debate and clarification from planning manager Iain McDiarmid, he changed the motion.

Mr Thomson proposed instead they approve it, but with the condition that the gate is brought down to the height of the existing stone wall.

With no one otherwise minded, the application was approved.