Junior Up-Helly-A’ hop night was biggest yet

Guizer Jarl Richard Moar (right) presents junior jarl Oran McCulloch with his squad plaque. Photo: Austin Taylor.

A record-breaking number of bairns turned up for the biggest junior Up-Helly-A’ hop night ever on Monday.

Around 325 children and young people — between primary 7 and second year — attended the Sound Hall.

Junior committee member Martin Summers said it was an “incredible night” with lots of singing and dancing.

“Once in the hall, the evening started with young people welcoming junior jarl Oran McCulloch and the junior jarl’s squad as they continued the energy and enthusiasm they’ve shown over this past six months,” Mr Summers said.

“The first dance was a Boston Two Step and the hall floor never emptied all night.”

The junior Up-Helly-A’ committee said they would like to thank the Sound Hall committee, the Brian Morrison Band, Richard Moar and the senior Jarl’s Squad, the Up-Helly-A’ committee, the junior jarl and his Jarl’s Squad, Youth Scotland’s rural action fund and all of the 325 bairns who turned out.