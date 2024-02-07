NorthLink disruption expected

The Hrossey.

NorthLink has warned “adverse weather” could cause disruption to their services later this week.

The Hrossey is scheduled to depart Lerwick on Friday at 5.30pm sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen, but due to “forecasted adverse weather conditions” this sailing is under review with a “high probability” of cancellation.

If this sailing is cancelled it is anticipated there would be an unscheduled Saturday departure with any Kirkwall call under review.

All freight vessel sailings are also under review for Friday with a high probability of cancellation.

Freight sailings are also affected tomorrow (Thursday).

Helliar was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm. This sailing is now set to take place two hours earlier at 4pm.