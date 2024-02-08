Adverse weather cancels Friday’s sailing

NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

NorthLink have announced tomorrow’s sailings (Friday) are cancelled due to “adverse weather conditions”.

Hrossey was scheduled to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm, but this sailing will no longer go ahead.

Freight vessels have also been affected. Helliar was scheduled to depart Aberdeen tomorrow sailing for Lerwick at 6pm and Hildasay was due to leave Lerwick at 6pm sailing for Aberdeen. However, both sailings have been cancelled.

NorthLink confirmed Hrossey will now depart on an additional sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen on Saturday. The departure time will be confirmed tomorrow once forecasts update.

Freight vessel services may also be affected on Saturday. Helliar is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 6pm and Hildasay is set to leave Lerwick at the same time sailing for Aberdeen. Both sailings are currently “under review” with an update to follow tomorrow.

Today’s freight vessel sailings have had to leave earlier than scheduled due to the weather. Helliar was supposed to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm. This sailing will instead take place at 3pm.