News

Adverse weather cancels Friday’s sailing

Shetland Times February 8, 2024 0
Adverse weather cancels Friday’s sailing
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

NorthLink have announced tomorrow’s sailings (Friday) are cancelled due to “adverse weather conditions”.

Hrossey was scheduled to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm, but this sailing will no longer go ahead.

Freight vessels have also been affected. Helliar was scheduled to depart Aberdeen tomorrow sailing for Lerwick at 6pm and Hildasay was due to leave Lerwick at 6pm sailing for Aberdeen. However, both sailings have been cancelled.

NorthLink confirmed Hrossey will now depart on an additional sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen on Saturday. The departure time will be confirmed tomorrow once forecasts update.

Freight vessel services may also be affected on Saturday. Helliar is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 6pm and Hildasay is set to leave Lerwick at the same time sailing for Aberdeen. Both sailings are currently “under review” with an update to follow tomorrow.

Today’s freight vessel sailings have had to leave earlier than scheduled due to the weather. Helliar was supposed to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm. This sailing will instead take place at 3pm. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.