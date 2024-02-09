WATCH: Nesting Up-Helly-A’ gets under way 

Nesting and Girlsta Up-Helly-A's Jarl Squad. Photo: Chloe Irvine

Nesting and Girlsta Up-Helly-A’ kicked off at South Nesting Hall this morning (Friday), where the Jarl’s Squad enjoyed their breakfast before posing for a photoshoot with the galley.

Guizer Jarl Scott Hatrick told The Shetland Times: “It feels brilliant to be the jarl, the party has started.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the people and putting a smile on a few folk’s faces.”

The squad proceeded to make their way to Nesting Primary School where they performed the Up-Helly-A’ song followed by a hearty rendition of Fisherman’s Blues by The Waterboys.

Guizer Jarl’s wife Wendy Hatrick, who is part of the squad, praised the atmosphere from the crowd this morning.

“It’s so lovely to see everybody, there’s a really special community spirit,” she said.

Wendy Hatrick (in the middle) at South Nesting Primary School with teacher Laura Tulloch and head-teacher Sandra Petrie. Photo: Chloe Irvine

Mrs Hatrick said the occasion is also particularly special as her and the Guizer Jarl have marked a significant milestone.

“It was 38 years ago on Wednesday since we met, then we got married in 1999.

“Today kind of feels like our wedding, you’ve got all your family about you, it’s so special.”