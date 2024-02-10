Nesting and Girlsta procession draws to a fiery close

Guizer Jarl Scott Hatrick and his wife Wendy with the burning galley last night. Photo: Sophie Whitehead

Snow and ice did not put off guizers and spectators at Nesting and Girlsta’s procession with the Guizer Jarl stressing the weather only added to the beauty of the occasion.

Guizer Jarl Scott Hatrick lead his squad through cold and crisp conditions while their Icelandic sheepskins helped keep them warm.

“The snow looks brilliant, so we’re just going to enjoy ourselves,” he told The Shetland Times.

“It’s been a lot of work, but it’s been laugh all the way through.”