NorthLink warns weather could cause weekend disruption

NorthLink has warned their sailings today (Saturday) and tomorrow could be disrupted due to “forecasted adverse weather”.

Hrossey is scheduled to depart Lerwick tonight at 7pm sailing directly for Aberdeen.

However, NorthLink says arrival into Aberdeen may be delayed by up to two hours.

Meanwhile, freight vessel services has also been affected.

Helliar was due to leave Aberdeen tonight at 6pm sailing for Lerwick and Hildasay was due to depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 6pm.

Both sailings have been cancelled.

Tomorrow’s NorthLink sailings are also at risk of delays.

Hrossey is scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 5pm sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick.

The arrival into Kirkwall could be delayed by up to an hour and the arrival into Lerwick may be subject to a delay of up to two hours.

Hildasay will be setting sail tomorrow at 6pm, but may also experience delays of up to two hours.