SIC to produce fixed links priority list

Chloe Irvine February 10, 2024 0
SIC's fixed links project manager Louise Shearer 

A priority list will be made to determine which isles should get tunnels first, the SIC’s fixed links project manager has confirmed.

Louise Shearer, the council’s inter-island transport connectivity project manager, told The Shetland Times that a map is being drawn up to decide which isles will get priority.

“The work required of the appointed consultant will include an implementation route map that will set out the order in which projects should be prioritised, the methodology for defining this and associated timelines,” she said.

“The route map will form part of the package of work presented to elected members in due course.”

There has been some uncertainty over the number of fixed links being pursued.

Proposals initially considered five tunnels – serving Unst, Yell, Whalsay, Bressay and Fetlar. But the Fetlar link has seemingly since been dropped.

Ms Shearer was asked to clarify if the SIC was still pursuing fixed links for all five islands or if Fetlar had been taken off the list.

“The inter-island connectivity programme work will consider options for eight inter-island routes to form one network strategy,” she responded.

“The Fair Isle route is being taken forward through a separate business case.”

