Beatrice Wishart calls for rethink over broadband scheme 

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has today (Sunday) called for a rethink of the SNP’s broadband rollout.

Ms Wishart said the voucher scheme has failed after a parliamentary question revealed that the government’s Scottish Broadband Voucher Scheme has only helped connect 3.6 per cent of properties in eligible hard-to-reach areas.

“A reliable internet connection is a modern day essential, yet the voucher scheme is the Scottish government’s Plan B,” she said.

“Neither SNP plan to reach all homes with highspeed broadband has worked and a rethink is needed.

“Much is made of ensuring no one gets left behind but the fact is in island and rural areas they have been and vouchers are no alternative to those who are not reached by R100.

“People might be aware of the voucher scheme but on balance choose not to go down that route.

“The voucher scheme has never been good enough to plug gaps and connect those households and businesses left out of the original scheme.”