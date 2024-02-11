News

Major incident in Sandness

February 11, 2024 0
The emergency services are attending what is understood to be a major incident in Sandness tonight (Sunday).

Police, ambulances and coastguards are currently on scene.

Rumours about the incident are widespread across social media, but there has been no official comment on the circumstances from the emergency services.

Social media reports claim that residents in the area have been told to stay in their homes, as parts of the area have been closed off.

More to follow.

