Convener thanks emergency services after Sandness death

Andrea Manson, convenor of Shetland Islands Council.

SIC convener Andrea Manson said a death in Sandness last night (Sunday) has come as “a shock to many”.

She paid tribute to the swift response of emergency services following the incident in the West Mainland.

Police were called to the scene at around 5pm, with a man arrested and a woman pronounced dead.

Enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

Ms Manson said her thoughts were with the family and friends of the woman who died, and the whole community affected.

“I’d like to thank the emergency services – police, ambulance and coastguard – for their response.

“Shetland is generally a safe place to live and work and events like this are thankfully extremely rare.

“Police Scotland will carry out their investigation into the circumstances and it wouldn’t be appropriate to speculate further on this incident.”

MSP Beatrice Wishart also extended her condolences to the family and loved ones of the woman.

“This is a terrible event that has shocked the close-knit Sandness community and indeed wider Shetland,” she said.

“I have spoken with the police and understand that they are not looking for anyone else and that enquiries are ongoing.

“My thoughts are also with Police Scotland and other emergency services personnel who attended the scene.”