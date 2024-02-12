Enquiries ongoing after death of 24-year-old woman in Sandness

The scene at Sandness on Sunday night.

Investigations into the death of a 24-year-old woman in Sandness are ongoing, police have said.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident at 5pm on Sunday night.

Police Scotland said their presence in the area was likely to continue in the coming days.

Enquiries are being led by detectives from the major investigation team, along with local officers.

Detective inspector Richard Baird stressed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare in Shetland and we understand that it will have had a significant impact on the local community.

“I would urge anyone who may have information or concerns to approach any of our officers.

“Anyone who may have information can also call 101, quoting reference 2364 of 11 February, 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

SIC convener Andrea Manson and MSP Beatrice Wishart have both offered their condolences.