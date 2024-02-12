News

Enquiries ongoing after death of 24-year-old woman in Sandness

February 12, 2024 0
Enquiries ongoing after death of 24-year-old woman in Sandness
The scene at Sandness on Sunday night.

Investigations into the death of a 24-year-old woman in Sandness are ongoing, police have said.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident at 5pm on Sunday night.

Police Scotland said their presence in the area was likely to continue in the coming days.

Enquiries are being led by detectives from the major investigation team, along with local officers.

Detective inspector Richard Baird stressed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare in Shetland and we understand that it will have had a significant impact on the local community.

“I would urge anyone who may have information or concerns to approach any of our officers.

“Anyone who may have information can also call 101, quoting reference 2364 of 11 February, 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

SIC convener Andrea Manson and MSP Beatrice Wishart have both offered their condolences.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.