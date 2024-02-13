Council considers Gaza ceasefire motion

Councillors are to consider backing a motion that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

At a full council meeting next week, Alex Armitage will present a motion to councillors urging the UK government to push for an end to the war in the Middle East.

Shetland Central member Ian Scott has backed the motion, which is supported by a petition calling for councillors to put pressure on the UK government.

Started by Shetlander Leanne Goodlad, the petition asks for an immediate and permanent ceasefire with the provision of humanitarian aid.

It also condemns the “brutal campaign of devastation against the Gazan population”.

Israel and militant group Hamas have been at war since a surprise Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on 7th October.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have since been killed in the conflict.