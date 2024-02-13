News

Council considers Gaza ceasefire motion

Shetland Times February 13, 2024 0
Council considers Gaza ceasefire motion

Councillors are to consider backing a motion that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

At a full council meeting next week, Alex Armitage will present a motion to councillors urging the UK government to push for an end to the war in the Middle East.

Shetland Central member Ian Scott has backed the motion, which is supported by a petition calling for councillors to put pressure on the UK government.

Started by Shetlander Leanne Goodlad, the petition asks for an immediate and permanent ceasefire with the provision of humanitarian aid.

It also condemns the “brutal campaign of devastation against the Gazan population”.

Israel and militant group Hamas have been at war since a surprise Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on 7th October.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have since been killed in the conflict.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.