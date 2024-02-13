Women’s Aid ‘devastated’ by Sandness incident

The Shetland Women's Aid logo.

Shetland Women’s Aid has offered support to any affected by the death of a 24-year-old woman in Sandness.

The charity said it was “devastated” by the incident on Sunday night.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested.

Shetland Women’s Aid said they could not comment further on the specific case, but offered support to any woman who feels unsafe at home.

“We want to encourage anyone thinking about contacting us to please come forward. You are not alone.

“As a community it is vital that we recognise this reality and do what we can to reduce the stigma around tackling gender-based violence in our isles.

“It does happen here, and it cannot be tolerated.”

The charity said it could offer one-to-one support and its services were highly confidential.

“You can also contact us if you are concerned about someone you know and would like some advice.

“Please call us on 01595 692070 or email office@shetlandwa.org. In an emergency please do not hesitate to call 999.”