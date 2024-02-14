Driver found unconscious at the wheel loses licence

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 37-year-old driver who was discovered passed out at the wheel while over four-times the limit has lost his licence.

Christopher Barnard, from Monmouthshire, admitted driving while drunk during a visit to Shetland last month.

He was found unconscious by a passing driver, with his car only half off the road, near Levenwick at around 7.30pm on Sunday, 28th January.

Barnard could not be roused by knocking on the window and an ambulance and police were called.

A rear window had to be smashed to get in, and Barnard was found to be “clearly very drunk” and “in and out of consciousness”, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said.

He was breathalysed and found to have 89 microgrammes of alcohol on his breath – more than four-times the legal limit.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the incident had come as “quite a shock to him”.

Mr Allan said Barnard had been “absolutely blown away” by the hospitality in Shetland, adding in a letter to the solicitor: “I don’t think I deserve any of the amazing treatment I received.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined him £600 and banned him from driving for a period of 12 months.

He can reduce that by three months if he carries out the drink-driving awareness course.