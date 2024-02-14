News

Driver found unconscious at the wheel loses licence

February 14, 2024 0
Driver found unconscious at the wheel loses licence
Lerwick Sheriff Court. 

A 37-year-old driver who was discovered passed out at the wheel while over four-times the limit has lost his licence.

Christopher Barnard, from Monmouthshire, admitted driving while drunk during a visit to Shetland last month.

He was found unconscious by a passing driver, with his car only half off the road, near Levenwick at around 7.30pm on Sunday, 28th January.

Barnard could not be roused by knocking on the window and an ambulance and police were called.

A rear window had to be smashed to get in, and Barnard was found to be “clearly very drunk” and “in and out of consciousness”, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said.

He was breathalysed and found to have 89 microgrammes of alcohol on his breath – more than four-times the legal limit.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the incident had come as “quite a shock to him”.

Mr Allan said Barnard had been “absolutely blown away” by the hospitality in Shetland, adding in a letter to the solicitor: “I don’t think I deserve any of the amazing treatment I received.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined him £600 and banned him from driving for a period of 12 months.

He can reduce that by three months if he carries out the drink-driving awareness course.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.